OU baseball: Peyton Graham hits 2-run homer as Sooners outlast Kansas State, 6-4, to split doubleheader

Avenging its loss from the first game of a doubleheader, Oklahoma topped Kansas State, 6-4, on Saturday night.
A single hit by redshirt junior center fielder Tanner Tredaway and a wild pitch brought him in to establish the lead for OU (19-16, 4-7 Big 12). Then, redshirt freshman Peyton Graham drilled a two-run home run to put the Sooners up, 3-0, in the top of the first inning.
Neither squad scored again until redshirt senior left fielder Breydon Daniel launched his second home run of the season into right field in the top of the fourth inning. Following Daniel’s lead, freshman designated hitter Jace Bohrofen hit the third home run of the game to increase OU’s advantage to 6-0 through the fourth inning.
K-State (20-15, 3-8) responded with four runs, with the help of a single and a double, to cut OU’s lead to 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza singled and Bohrofen walked in the sixth, and redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman bunted for a single in the seventh, but no runs were scored for the Sooners or the Wildcats.
With the assistance of redshirt junior pitcher Carson Carter pitching three shutout innings, Oklahoma maintained the 6-4 edge. Carter handed the role over to redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Jason Ruffcorn in the bottom of the eighth with one out, and Ruffcorn ended the inning striking out two batters.
Then, to close, Ruffcorn got the final out with a strikeout to secure OU’s 6-4 win in game two of the weekend series.
Oklahoma will vie for the series victory in the series’ ending at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 18 in Manhattan, Kansas. The game will be featured on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
