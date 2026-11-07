OU-Florida football: Live updates of Jason Witten's 1st game as offensive coordinator

OU is set to kick off against No. 24 Florida at 6:45 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on SEC Network.
The Sooners (4-4, 2-3 SEC) are playing their first game with Jason Witten as offensive coordinator. The Gators (5-3, 3-3) are looking to bounce back from a 27-8 loss to No. 2 Georgia (7-1, 5-1).
Halftime offense update: OU had 201 yards of total offense, including 135 passing yards, in its first half with Witten as offensive coordinator. According to ESPN, OU scored on the first two possessions of a game against an SEC opponent for the first time since joining the conference.
Witten, who played tight end in the NFL for 17 season, leaned heavily on OU's tight ends in his first half as offensive coordinator. Sixth-year tight end Rocky Beers has 66 receiving yards so far despite averaging 55 receiving yards through the first eight games. Tight ends were targeted on more than 30% of John Mateer's pass completions, and they accounted for 51% of his passing yards.
OU 13, Florida 7 (0:36 2Q): Fifth-year kicker Tate Sandell completes a 48-yard field goal.
OU 10, Florida 7 (2:56 2Q): Junior running back Jadan Baugh scores a 15-yard rushing touchdown.
OU 10, Florida 0 (9:42 2Q): Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer finds fifth-year tight end Hayden Hansen open for a 3-yard touchdown after a double-fake handoff jet sweep.
OU 3, Florida 0 (7:36 1Q): Sandell nails a 41-yard field goal.
Pass success in OU's 1st drive: The Sooners had four pass plays in the opening drive, contributing to 61 yards of total offense. Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer went 4-for-4 passing for 59 yards in the air, including a 41-yard reception for sixth-year tight end Rocky Beers.
Florida scoreless in 1st drive: Senior punter Alec Clark punts on fourth and 10 after the Gators recorded only 16 yards in the opening drive.