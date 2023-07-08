Oklahoma Sooners secure No. 2 tight end with commitment of Davon Mitchell

OU dipped into Southern California for its newest 2024 commit.
Davon Mitchell, a tight end from Los Alamitos, California, committed to the Sooners on Saturday over Alabama and Miami. His commitment came less than a month after Mitchell visited Norman.
Mitchell is ranked No. 29 overall and the No. 2 tight end in On3's 2025 Industry ranking. After announcing his reclassification to 2024, he is the 12th member of the Sooners' 2024 class.
OU's class now ranks No. 19 nationally. Tight end is a coveted position in the SEC and Mitchell is the Sooners' first addition to the tight ends room from the 2024 class.
Head coach Brent Venables and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley put an emphasis on the position this offseason, signing three-star Kade McIntyre and transfers Austin Stogner from South Carolina and Blake Smith from Texas A&M.
Here's a list of OU commitments from the 2024 and 2025 classes: