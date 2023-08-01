Oklahoma lands commitment from 2024 3-star quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg

Three-star quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg flipped his commitment from Northwestern to Oklahoma, he announced Tuesday.
COMMITTED! Gods plan! @Coach_Leb @CoachVenables @OU_Football @AllenTrieu @AviatorFootbal1 pic.twitter.com/EA4QCBwU2V— Brendan Zurbrugg (@BrendanZurbrugg) August 1, 2023
Zurbrugg initially committed to Syracuse on June 18 before changing his commitment to Northwestern on June 26. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback attends Alliance High School in Alliance, Ohio, where he threw for 2,184 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2022.
Zurbrugg is listed as the No. 18 recruit in Ohio and No. 32 quarterback nationally in the class of 2024 by On3. He is the Sooners' second quarterback commit in the 2024 class along with Michael Hawkins.