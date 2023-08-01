 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma lands commitment from 2024 3-star quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Three-star quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg flipped his commitment from Northwestern to Oklahoma, he announced Tuesday.

Zurbrugg initially committed to Syracuse on June 18 before changing his commitment to Northwestern on June 26. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback attends Alliance High School in Alliance, Ohio, where he threw for 2,184 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2022.

Zurbrugg is listed as the No. 18 recruit in Ohio and No. 32 quarterback nationally in the class of 2024 by On3. He is the Sooners' second quarterback commit in the 2024 class along with Michael Hawkins.

Newsletters

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.