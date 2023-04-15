 Skip to main content
OU gymnastics wins NCAA Championship, scores 198.3875 for 2nd consecutive title

Jordan Bowers

Sophomore Jordan Bowers during the NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Championship on April 15.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

FORT WORTH – No. 1 Oklahoma (28-2, 6-0 Big 12) won its sixth national championship on Saturday, defeating No. 2 Florida, No. 5 Utah and No. 6 LSU with its score of 198.3875.

Florida’s Trinity Thomas won the vault individual title with a perfect 10, Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello, both from Florida won the bars title with their 9.975s, Utah’s Maile O’Keefe won beam with a perfect 10, and Oklahoma’s Danielle Sievers and Jordan Bowers scored 9.950s to win the floor individual title.

Danae Fletcher

Sophomore Danae Fletcher during the NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Championship on April 15.

OU electric on bars

Bars was Oklahoma’s strongest rotation of the night, scoring a meet-leading 49.6375 in the second rotation. The mark was also the second-best NCAA bars total in program history.

Fifth-year senior Olivia Trautman’s career-high tying score of 9.950 was the highlight of OU’s rotation.

All six Sooner dismount landings were stuck, with all but one score in the 9.900 range. Junior Audrey Davis, sophomore Jordan Bowers and sophomore Danielle Sievers scored 9.925s as well.

Audrey Davis

Junior Audrey Davis during the NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Championship on April 15.

Bowers and Davis keep OU lead alive on beam

Right in the middle of Bowers’ beam routine in the third rotation, Florida’s Trinity Thomas scored a perfect 10 on vault, putting her tied for first with Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen and UCLA’s Jamie Dantzscher for most perfect 10s in NCAA history with 28.

With the whole arena cheering for Thomas’ accomplishment, Bowers stuck her dismount for a 9.9125. Following Torrez, Davis also stuck her dismount for a career-high tying 9.950 on the event.

Bowers and Davis’ scored contributed to Oklahoma’s 49.5125 event total which kept it in the lead heading into the fourth rotation.

Ragan Smith

Senior Ragan Smith during the NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Championship on April 15.

Sooners come out on top

With multiple teams chanting for 10s across the arena, all that was left for OU to win the meet was for Oklahoma’s last two performers in sophomores Danae Fletcher and Danielle Sievers to turn in big scores on floor.

With only scores of 9.900 or higher behind them, Fletcher turned in a career-high 9.9375 to unofficially win the meet as Sievers began her routine.

Although Utah’s Maile O’Keefe scored a perfect 10 on beam across the arena, the arena knew OU won when Sievers landed her two tumbling passes nearly perfect.

The Sooners finished the meet with a 198.3875, .1500 tenths ahead of Florida.

This story was edited by Colton Sulley.

