OU lands 4-star receiver Zion Kearney

OU landed a commitment from four-star receiver Zion Kearney on Thursday.
Ready to cash in! 🏠 🎥 @BallerTribe pic.twitter.com/IEf4jcWNvz— Zion Kearney (@ZionKearney2024) April 27, 2023
Kearney caught 39 passes, 765 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his junior season.
Kearney is the No. 64 overall recruit and No. 12-ranked receiver in the 2024 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Kearney chose the Sooners over Arkansas, LSU and others.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver is OU's sixth 2024 commitment, joining four-stars safety Jaydan Hardy, quarterback Michael Hawkins and cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe and three-stars offensive tackle Isaiah Autry and wide receiver KJ Daniels.
Kearney is a member of the Hightower football and track and field team. He was a 2022 Texas District 20-6A unanimous first-team football selection and ran a 100-meter times of 10.89 and 10.98 in Feb. 2023.
Editor's Note: This story was updated on April 27 at 1:31 p.m. to reflect the proper spelling of Jeremiah Newcombe's name.
