'Confidence in the opportunities': How OU's using 2025 run as 'a template'

Following a season high in offensive yards in a 23-15 win over Mississippi State (4-3, 2-3 SEC), head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle spoke to the media Tuesday. They look to build momentum heading into OU'S (4-3, 2-2) Halloween clash against South Carolina (4-3, 2-3), which starts at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, airing on SEC Network.
Here are takeaways:
Ben Arbuckle recognizes SEC challenge
With rising parity around college football, it seems that nearly any team can beat anyone at any given time. Arbuckle acknowledged that, in the SEC, the competiton demands excellence.
“You have to be at your best every single week,” Arbuckle said. “In this league, the coaches on the other side of the ball, they're too good. The players, the talent on the other side of the ball, they're too good.”
There was a slew of upsets around the conference and the nation as a whole on Saturday, potentially opening a door for the Sooners to make noise down the stretch. Arbuckle understands that, as much as the players have to be ready, he needs to be at his best for the Sooners to capitalize on opportunities.
“The amazing thing about this place, this job and this league that you play in is you have to bring your best,” Arbuckle said. “You have to (bring it) every single week. There's no, there's no sugarcoating it. There ain't no hiding from it. You got to be your best. You (have) to deliver your best. You got to bring your best. That's in (the) game plan. That's in coaching. That's in mentoring young men. You have to be your best in everything because that's what it demands. That's what it entails, and that's ultimately what leads to success.”
Part of meeting the demand is getting into the end zone effectively. OU will look to perform well in the red zone after a game where the team settled for six field goal attempts, only connecting on three.
“Touchdowns win in this league,” Arbuckle said. “We don't need to settle for field goals. We need to put the ball in the end zone. We had a few opportunities the other day, and we just didn't execute in some of those moments.”
Arbuckle said that, although fifth-year kicker Tate Sandell won the Lou Groza Award for the best kicker in the nation a year ago, he’d rather the Sooners' lean on him less.
“I want Tate Sandell kicking PATs, not field goals," Arbuckle said.
Brent Venables looking to repeat last year's hot streak
A season ago, the Sooners sat at 6-2 with four games remaining against SEC opponents. A year later, OU finds itself sitting at 4-3 with five games remaining.
With a win under their belt after falling to 3-3, the Sooners have their sights set on a run similar to a season ago.
“We've had opportunities to win each and every game, other than the Georgia game,” Venables said. “I do think our guys have confidence in the opportunities, and they recognize again how challenging it's going to be. But again, just to try to go 1-0, each and every week here. … Last year's success certainly is a template for our guys.”
Venables echoed Arbuckle’s sentiment of parity in college football but said that his expectations do not change.
“I don't know if I ever get away from expecting to win every single game,” Venables said. “(I have gone) into every game with that expectation for a long, long time. … Is there more parity in the league and around the country? Absolutely. But I don't think that should change your standards or expectations.”
Players also play a pivotal role in setting that standard. Senior defensive back Peyton Bowen has been with OU since his freshman year, and he has taken on a leadership role as his play on the field continues to improve.
Venables said he has been “bragging” on Bowen for a while.
“(Bowen is) taking his ownership in how he shows up into the building every day, and so I'm not surprised (with his success) whatsoever,” Venables said. “He's a very talented guy, but he has a work capacity and a commitment that aligns with his talent. … He's a very humble guy. … He values the DNA that you have to prepare for every week, and he also values being leaders.”
Bowen has accumulated 35 tackles, two interceptions, one sack and a forced fumble through seven games in 2026. The fourth-year Sooner will look to compete for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's best defensive back. He was named a semifinalist for the award on Tuesday.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.