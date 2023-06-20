4-star linebacker James Nesta commits to Oklahoma's 2024 class

OU football landed a commitment from 2024 four-star linebacker James Nesta on Tuesday, two days after its Champ U BBQ weekend.
COMMITTED ⭕️‼️ #Sooners @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/j8bnzQMT10— James Nesta (@James_nesta3) June 20, 2023
Nesta is the No. 33 linebacker overall and No. 332-player nationally, according to On3’s Industry ranking. Nesta is also a pitcher and intends to play baseball at OU.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder is the Sooners’ seventh commit of their 2024 class and OU’s first linebacker pledge of the cycle.
Nesta chose Oklahoma over Miami and North Carolina. He attends William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina.