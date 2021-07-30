NBA Draft 2021: Former OU guard Austin Reaves signed by Los Angeles Lakers

Former Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves was signed to a two-way contract by the Los Angeles Lakers after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
The Lakers have agreed to sign shooting guard Austin Reeves to a two-way contract, according to league sources. He split his college career at Wichita State and Oklahoma.— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 30, 2021
The 23-year-old averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 25 games last season.
A 2020-21 All-Big 12 team selection, Reaves began his college career at Wichita State in 2016, where he spent two seasons before transferring to OU. In four seasons, Reaves’ career averages are 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 34.7 percent from three on 3.7 attempts in 122 games.
Reaves ended his college career with 27 points on 11-for-17 shooting in a loss to top-seeded Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament.
