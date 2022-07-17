MLB Draft 2022: Sooners shortstop Peyton Graham selected in 2nd round by Detroit Tigers

Former Oklahoma shortstop Peyton Graham was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the MLB Draft on Sunday.
With the 51st overall pick, the @Tigers select @OU_Baseball shortstop Peyton Graham, No. 28 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.Watch live: https://t.co/42SJUa2odY pic.twitter.com/T6JyRnfy1v— MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 18, 2022
The Waxahachie, Texas, native spent three seasons with the Sooners, collecting freshman All-American honors in 2020 followed by a 2nd team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 and All-American selection in 2022.
Graham batted .335 with 20 home runs, 71 RBIs and 75 runs scored in 2022. He also stole 34 bases on 36 attempts and is the only player in OU history to hit over 20 home runs and steal over 30 bases in a single season.
The 6-foot-4, 171 pound redshirt sophomore was named MVP of the 2022 Big 12 Tournament after going 6-for-16 with six runs scored and seven RBIs.Graham collected six hits on 18 at-bats with eight RBIs and three home runs in the Gainesville Regional. He continued his dominance by going 6-for-19 while scoring four times in the 2022 College World Series.
Graham led the Sooners in home runs, RBIs, runs scored, and stolen bases in the 2022 campaign. He recorded 44 putouts in two seasons at third base and 102 putouts with a .941 fielding percentage while playing shortstop this season.
Graham is the third Sooner to be taken in the 2022 MLB Draft, behind Chicago Cubs No. 7 pick Cade Horton and Washington Nationals No. 45 pick Jake Bennett.
