Goal Oriented Ep. 5: Caleb Williams takes over Sooners' offense

Presented by the OU Daily, Goal Oriented is a weekly sports podcast covering OU athletics. Join sports editors Mason Young, Chandler Engelbrecht and Austin Curtright for discussions on everything Sooners.

Oklahoma’s offense has flourished since handing the reins to freshman phenom Caleb Williams. OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Chandler Engelbrecht and Austin Curtright break down Williams’ performance this season, and detail The Daily’s practice report over the Sooners’ quarterback situation in this episode of Goal Oriented.

Click here to listen via Spotify or tune in via YouTube below:

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

