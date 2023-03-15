 Skip to main content
Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield signs deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per report

Baker Mayfield

Former OU football player Baker Mayfield is honored for his 2017 Heisman trophy during the spring game on April 23.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield signed a one-year contract worth $8.5 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Mayfield will likely compete with former second-round pick Kyle Trask for the starting position after seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady's retirement.

The Buccaneers are Mayfield's fourth team since being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He started the 2022-23 season as the Carolina Panthers' starter, before he was waived and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams, where he started the final five games of the season.

Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 starts last season.

The 2017 Heisman winner played for the Sooners from 2015-17 after transferring from Texas Tech. Mayfield finished his collegiate career ranking second all-time in passing efficiency (175.4), tied-for-fourth in touchdown passes (131) and fifth in total offense (15,690 yards).

This story was edited by Austin Curtright.

