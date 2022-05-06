 Skip to main content
Former OU defensive lineman Du'Vonta Lampkin found dead after homicide shooting in Dallas apartment

  • Updated
  • 0
Du'Vonta Lampkin

Sophomore defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin tackles Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger in the Red River rivalry game Oct. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Du'Vonta Lampkin was found shot and killed in downtown Dallas on Thursday night.

The Dallas Police Department is still searching for more information about the homicide.

According to the Dallas Morning News, police were called to an Airbnb apartment that Lampkin's friends rented for him while he was moving into a new space. His backpack, phone and wallet were also reported missing after police found Lampkin with a single gunshot wound. 

The 25-year-old former Sooners defender appeared in 17 games at OU and made two career starts. He finished with seven tackles for loss, a sack and 28 total tackles before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans, where he spent a few months during the 2018 season.

"The OU Football family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former player Du'Vonta Lampkin," said a tweet from OU football's account. "Du'Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around. Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with his family and loved ones."

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and has previously covered men's basketball, softball and soccer.

