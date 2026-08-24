OU Daily stylebook

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY...
The following statement was issued by the Oklahoma Department of
Environmental Quality from 10 AM to 10 PM CDT Tuesday.
An Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for Tuesday, August 25
for the Oklahoma City Metropolitan area due to expected high
concentrations of ozone.
Public Health Recommendations: Persons with existing heart or
respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor
activity.
The general public is encouraged to help alleviate the problem by
reducing vehicle miles traveled by riding the bus, carpooling, or
avoiding unnecessary trips. The public is also asked to avoid
refueling during the morning and early afternoon hours, and to avoid
the use of two cycle engines such as lawn mowers, motorcycles, weed
trimmers, and outboard engines. It is also advised to limit outdoor
burning.
To view the latest air quality map, visit airnow.gov or the AirNow
app.
For hourly updates on concentrations and possible health warnings,
telephone the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at
405-702-4100. For more information on health effects, call the
American Lung Association of Oklahoma at 405-748-4674