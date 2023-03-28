 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn to appear in court for holding multiple offices

Kelly Lynn

Norman City Council Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn.  

 Photo provided

Norman City Council Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn said Tuesday’s council meeting could be his last as the city will take him to court next week for holding dual office. 

Lynn took a municipal judge position in Wewoka in January, which led to the city asking Lynn to resign, according to reporting by the Norman Transcript

Two hours before polls closed on election day., Feb. 14, the city filed a motion for a declaratory judgment in Cleveland County District Court after a legal opinion from Spencer Fane LLC said Lynn violated the dual office law and vacated his council seat by accepting the job in Wewoka. 

A declaratory judgment refers to an explanation of a rule or order along with how it can be applied to a particular matter. In this case, the motion asks if Lynn is in violation of holding dual office. 

Following the declaratory judgment request, Lynn took a second municipal judgeship in Dibble, according to his Facebook page. 

During time reserved for council announcements Tuesday, Lynn said he appreciated his opportunity to serve on council, adding he has delivered. 

“When and if I leave next week, or whenever it is, I will walk out of here with my head held so high from what we’ve accomplished for this city,” Lynn said. 

Lynn lost his bid for re-election to Ward 3 Councilmember-elect Bree Montoya in February. 

A hearing is set for April 5, following Lynn’s legal representation filing a petition to dismiss. 

This story was edited by Alexia Aston, Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe.

Tags

senior news reporter

Peggy Dodd is a journalism sophomore and senior news reporter at the Daily. She started at the Daily in the fall of 2021 and has previously served as a news reporter. She is originally from Jones, Oklahoma.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments