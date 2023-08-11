 Skip to main content
OU welcomes largest freshmen class in history with over 5,100 students

classof2027

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. joins the record-setting Class of 2027 on Owen Field for a commemorative class photo.

 Photo provided.

OU welcomed a record-breaking freshmen class Friday during the university’s annual Class Kickoff held at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

The class of 2027 is the largest class in OU history with over 5,100 students starting school this fall. The incoming class also has more underrepresented students than any previous years and the largest ever percentage of first-generation students.

OU’s incoming class is the third consecutive class to break records, the class of 2027’s size marks a 10% increase in new students from last year’s freshman class. In a press release, the university wrote it has invested in the expansion of the Career Center, strategic faculty hires, more academic advisers and more support for student services like the University Counseling Center and SafeRide to accommodate growing class sizes. 

Friday’s Class Kickoff included a barbecue dinner, a flyover by World War II aircraft Tulsa Warbirds, a photo of the class on Owen Field and a fireworks display to conclude the event. 

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr., Head Football Coach Brent Venables, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students David Surratt, Senior Vice President and Provost André-Denis Wright and Student Government Association President Christopher Firch were all featured speakers at the event.

Harroz told students to challenge themselves during their time at OU.

“You are in a place where you can truly accomplish anything. This is the American dream: that’s who you are,” Harroz said. “We look at you all and we know how much brighter our future is going to be.” 

Additional details on the class of 2027’s demographics will be available when classes begin on August 21.

