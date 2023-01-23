OU to close Norman campus Tuesday, moves to virtual instruction

The OU-Norman campus will close and move to virtual classes Tuesday, according to an OU-Norman weather alert.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for portions of Oklahoma, including Cleveland County, in anticipation of heavy wet snow. Cleveland County is expected to receive one to three inches of snow.
The weather is not expected to impact internet connectivity, according to the alert, so the university will move to online instruction.
Essential OU employees should report to campus and follow their current schedules and OU employees are encouraged to work remotely, according to the alert. Nonessential employees will receive administrative leave if remote work isn’t appropriate for the position.
