OU sets closure of campuses in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day

OU will close its three campuses June 21 in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day, the newly enacted federal holiday. 

Juneteenth is a holiday on June 19 that honors the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that enslaved people were freed after the U.S. Civil War. 

According to an OU email, the university will provide holiday leave for its employees and will not hold in-person and online instruction.  

The email said recruiting activities and short-term summer camps will continue and OU Physicians clinics and pharmacies in Oklahoma City and Tulsa will be open. Patient care in these facilities will also continue as scheduled. Other essential workers are to contact their supervisors for work schedules. 

The email also listed community events honoring Juneteenth, including the city of Norman Juneteenth Festival, an outdoor celebration with food and fireworks; Oklahoma City Juneteenth on the East, a celebration with live music and performances; and the City of Tulsa Juneteenth Festival, which will specifically commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

