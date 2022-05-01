 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU President Joseph Harroz issues letter on deaths of 3 meteorology students

  • Updated
  • 0
Evans Hall

Evans Hall on Apr. 3.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

OU President Joseph Harroz issued a letter to the OU community Sunday after three meteorology students died in a car accident Friday evening.

Drake Brooks, Nicholas Nair and Gavin Short were killed in a car crash near Tonkawa, Oklahoma, as they returned from chasing storms near the Oklahoma-Kansas border. Their vehicle hydroplaned, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and left the road. Though the vehicle was able to return to the highway, it had become disabled and was struck by another vehicle.

Harroz acknowledged the students’ deaths in an email sent Sunday morning.

“This terrible news hits hardest, of course, for those who knew Drake, Nic and Gavin best — their families, friends, faculty, staff and others important in their lives,” Harroz wrote. “Since their untimely deaths, there has been a tremendous outpouring of love and affection for each of them, not only at OU, but beyond.”

In the letter, Harroz praised each of the students as “united in a shared passion” to help warn others of dangerous situations through their meteorology work. 

“Their pursuit of that calling is admirable and serves as an inspiration to us all,” Harroz wrote. “There are few words and little comfort we can offer their families and loved ones in a time of deep sadness like this. But what we can do is honor them and commit ourselves to the principles they lived each day. We are immensely grateful for their lives and the impact each of them had.”

The email also provided links to OU counseling services across the Norman, Tulsa and Health Sciences Center campuses for those in need.

Tags

Blake Douglas joined the OU Daily news desk in October 2018, and is currently the editor-in-chief. Previously, Blake has served as an intern reporter, senior news reporter, summer news editor and news managing editor.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments