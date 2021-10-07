OU, IMMY Labs partner to provide on-campus COVID-19 testing, vaccinations

OU and IMMY Labs are partnering to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on campus, beginning Oct. 11.
According to an email from the university, IMMY Labs will provide testing and vaccinations at Timberdell Road Parking Facility from noon to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays through October, with services open to all OU students, staff, faculty and the public. Drive-thru and walk-up options are available, but students are encouraged to walk up. IMMY Labs requires registration for appointments through its website.
IMMY Labs recently resumed free testing in Norman and throughout the Oklahoma City metro area.
Goddard Health Services will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines, according to the email. Both IMMY Labs and Goddard will be providing booster shots for people 65 years and older, immunocompromised people or people 18 years and older who live or work in at-risk settings.
Items required for tests and vaccinations include a face mask, photo ID, health insurance card, if applicable, and COVID-19 vaccination record card if receiving a second dose or booster dose, according to the email.
