IMMY Labs announces plans to restart free COVID-19 testing throughout Oklahoma City metro area

IMMY Labs said in a tweet it’s working through details to restart COVID-19 testing throughout the Oklahoma City metro area.
The company’s “tentative plan” is to reopen drive-thru testing by the end of next week, according to the tweet. Appointments can only be made through IMMY’s online portal when it opens, and appointment times are not currently available.
IMMY CEO Sean Bauman said IMMY strives to return test results within 24 hours, and testing will be free due to its partnership with the Oklahoma State Health Department. Drive-thru vaccination pods will also be offered.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This article will be updated with more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.