IMMY Labs announces plans to restart free COVID-19 testing throughout Oklahoma City metro area

  Updated
Drive-through

A worker administers a virus test to a patient at the Cleveland County Health Department COVID-19 Drive-Thru Test Clinic on April 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

IMMY Labs said in a tweet it’s working through details to restart COVID-19 testing throughout the Oklahoma City metro area. 

The company’s “tentative plan” is to reopen drive-thru testing by the end of next week, according to the tweet. Appointments can only be made through IMMY’s online portal when it opens, and appointment times are not currently available. 

IMMY CEO Sean Bauman said IMMY strives to return test results within 24 hours, and testing will be free due to its partnership with the Oklahoma State Health Department. Drive-thru vaccination pods will also be offered. 

Norman Mayor Breea Clark did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

This article will be updated with more information.

Ari Fife is the OU Daily news managing editor and a senior journalism major minoring in international studies and political science. Previously, she served as the summer editor-in-chief, assistant news managing editor and a senior news reporter.

