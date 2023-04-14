OU Giving Day 2023 raises over $22 million, doubling last year's total

OU’s sixth annual Giving Day fundraiser raised $22,647,864 Thursday, breaking last year's fundraising of $11,043,083.
The university received 5,035 gifts from OU community members during its 24-hour digital fundraising event.
The funds raised from donors will go to various departments such as OU Athletics, Student Affairs, student organizations, scholarships and research across all three OU campuses.
“This OU Giving Day, your support will transform today’s students into tomorrow's leaders who stand ready and will change the world,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in a video published to the OU Giving Day Website.
Student organizations and academic departments are given the opportunity to participate in challenges to receive prizes to assist funding their field. This year, the OU Gallogly College of Engineering raised the most gifts with 1,292, totaling $6,018,460.
Student Media received the second most in dollars among all groups in Student Affairs with $8,500 as of 3 p.m. Friday. OU Navy ROTC Programs raised the most in Student Affairs with $200,500. OU softball and football led the athletics department donations with 36 and 28 gifts, respectively, out of 169 total.
“Your gift builds on a tradition of excellence that is fueling our momentum like never before, empowering us to seize the many possibilities that lie ahead,” Harroz said during the video. “Across our OU family, we make a difference every day and we thank you for being an absolute critical part. We could not have done it without you. Thank you.”
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Karoline Leonard. Ansley Chambers and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
