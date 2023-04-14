 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Giving Day 2023 raises over $22 million, doubling last year's total

Flag

OU flag during Party At The Palace on Nov. 19, 2022.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

OU’s sixth annual Giving Day fundraiser raised $22,647,864 Thursday, breaking last year's fundraising of $11,043,083. 

The university received 5,035 gifts from OU community members during its 24-hour digital fundraising event. 

The funds raised from donors will go to various departments such as OU Athletics, Student Affairs, student organizations, scholarships and research across all three OU campuses. 

“This OU Giving Day, your support will transform today’s students into tomorrow's leaders who stand ready and will change the world,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in a video published to the OU Giving Day Website. 

Student organizations and academic departments are given the opportunity to participate in challenges to receive prizes to assist funding their field. This year, the OU Gallogly College of Engineering raised the most gifts with 1,292, totaling $6,018,460. 

Student Media received the second most in dollars among all groups in Student Affairs with $8,500 as of 3 p.m. Friday. OU Navy ROTC Programs raised the most in Student Affairs with $200,500. OU softball and football led the athletics department donations with 36 and 28 gifts, respectively, out of 169 total.

“Your gift builds on a tradition of excellence that is fueling our momentum like never before, empowering us to seize the many possibilities that lie ahead,” Harroz said during the video. “Across our OU family, we make a difference every day and we thank you for being an absolute critical part. We could not have done it without you. Thank you.”

This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Karoline Leonard. Ansley Chambers and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.

Tags

news reporter

Ismael Lele is a journalism sophomore and news reporter at the Daily. He started in the fall of 2022 and has previously served as a sports reporter. He is originally from Norman, Oklahoma.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments