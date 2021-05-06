You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU director of N.E.W. Leadership, Civic Engagement to be named interim Ward 2 councilmember

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Census Discussion

Lauren Schueler (left), director of N.E.W. Leadership and civic engagement at the Carl Albert Center, and George Ahmadi (right), SGA adviser, discuss plans for OU's Complete Count Committee, "OU Counts."

 Jana Allen/The Daily

A committee tasked with nominating the interim Ward 2 Norman City Councilmember has chosen the OU Carl Albert Center’s director of National Education for Women’s Leadership and Civic Engagement to be approved in the May 11 city council meeting.

The committee, which consisted of Britton Perry – former Ward 2 councilor David Perry’s son — Richard Stawicki and Aleisha Karjala, according to an article by the Norman Transcript, chose Lauren Schueler based on her “ready answers, broad experience and determination.”  

Originally there were ten candidates vying for the position after Ward 2 councilor Matt McGarry stepped down a month after his election to accept a job offer at an Ivy League institution. Following this instance, the committee formed to find a new councilmember.  

Schueler, according to her faculty biography, coordinates the N.E.W. Leadership program that addresses the historical underrepresentation of women in politics, public service and civic engagement on campus. She is a member of Leadership Norman 2019, Norman Next, and the Oklahoma Women’s Coalition’s Young Professionals Roundtable

According to the article, Schueler also served on Leadership Norman in 2019, the Citizens Police Academy in 2017 and listed the OU Advocates and the Virtue Center boards as civic experience.

To select the Ward 2 councilor, the committee asked for the candidates’ viewpoints on tax increment financing districts, broadband internet as a utility, how overlooked populations would be represented and their accessibility to the ward, according to the article. The runners-up in the process were Russell Rice, electrician for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 1141 and Jeffrey Dismukes, director of communications for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments