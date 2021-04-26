10 candidates vie for interim Ward 2 seat ahead of Norman City Council selection committee decision to fill vacancy

After two vacancies in one year, nearly a dozen new and former candidates applied for the Norman City Council’s interim Ward 2 seat.
The Ward 2 carousel began after the sudden death of former Ward 2 councilmember David Perry last August. The seat was filled by a city council appointee and former Ward 2 councilmember, Joe Carter, who did not seek permanent election in the February 2021 election.
OU Russian Professor Matt McGarry won the February election with 51.34 percent of the vote, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. McGarry resigned the following month to accept a job offer at an Ivy League institution, prompting another vacancy.
Norman City Council attempted to organize a special election at its March 23 meeting, but the agenda item was withdrawn. Norman Mayor Breea Clark spoke with the Cleveland County Election Board, and the board determined candidate elections may only be held in September or November of 2021.
According to The Norman Transcript, Ward 2 applicants include former candidates Jay Wendorff and John Argo, as well as newcomers Mayumi Windler, Russell Rice, Jane Brockus, Michael Ware, Jeffrey Dismukes, Lauren Schueler, Michael Blunk and Neal Schuster.
The council anticipates the Ward 2 selection committee will select a candidate and submit their pick for council approval by May 11, according to a city press release from the council.
Jay Wendorff
Wendorff ran for the seat in the February special election against McGarry and finished second with 42.25 percent of the vote, according to the Oklahoma State Election board.
Wendorff graduated from Norman High School in 1993 and is an OU Health Sciences Center alumnus, according to his campaign website.
Endorsed by Unite Norman, Wendorff decided to run in the special election because of Norman’s “stance against the police department in June” — referencing the city council decision to redirect $865,000 from a proposed Norman Police Department budget increase — and Norman’s “growing reputation as being resistant to business development.”
John Argo
The owner of Norman-based Argo Metalworks, Argo received 5.24 percent of the vote in February. In a February interview with The Daily, Argo said assisting businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic was his “top priority.”
“Well, hopefully, it's all turning the corner, and it may not be you know … but I mean, I'm not against shutting (businesses) down (if the virus reaches a high infection rate), but I'm not for it,” Argo said. “You have to look at (it) and say, you got to be able to defend your decision. A lot of (businesses) have put a lot of money into making it a safe place.”
Mayumi Windler
OU programmer Mayumi Windler applied for the interim opening in September 2020. Windler called the reallocation of police budget “reactionary,” in a September interview with The Transcript. She said the issue in Norman is that the Public Safety Sales Tax 2 doesn’t generate enough money for the budget.
“The amendment to the budget that caused all the uproar was to prop up with PSST2 fund with general fund money,” Windler said. “As a fiscally responsible person, I don't spend beyond my means and then expect a bailout.”
Windler has served on Norman’s Economic Development Advisory Board since January
Lauren Schueler
Schueler is the director of National Education for Women’s Leadership and Civic Engagement at OU’s Carl Albert Center and received a master’s degree in adult and higher education from the university, according to The Transcript.
In her application, Schueler wrote she learned about issues important to Ward 2 residents such as flooding, public transportation and affordable housing, according to The Transcript.
“They want roads that don’t flood during storm season,” Schueler wrote. “They want more public transit options and power lines that don’t go down during an ice storm. They want their favorite restaurants on Lindsey (Street) to stay open, and for college students who move to Norman and grow to love it the way I did to have affordable housing and job options that will allow them to start the next chapter of their lives here.”
Russell Rice
According to the Transcript, Rice is an electrician for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 1141. In his application, Rice listed 20 years of restaurant business experience and six years in the U.S. Army Reserve.
In a Facebook post by the Social Injustice League of Norman, Rice said he’ll support policies meant to help every citizen. He said he plans to work on a “compassionate solution” to address homelessness in Norman.
“I will work to ensure that our public transportation is accessible to all citizens and I will work to bring jobs to the community that pay a living wage,” Rice wrote in the post. “Additionally, I commit to work to ensure economic policies that benefit the many businesses of our community — not just the few.”
In a court record search by The Transcript, they found an aggravated DUI complaint in 2014 in Pontotoc County. Rice told The Transcript he completed all of the requirements for his deferred sentence, and does not drink “to this day.”
Jane Brockus
Real estate marketing manager for the Commissioners of the Land Office, Brockus serves on the Norman Forward Indoor Multi-Sport and Aquatics Center Oversight Committee and the Sooner Swim Club board, according to the Transcript.
In her application, Brockus wrote she is “seeking the term to address the needs” of Ward 2 and “facilitate increased communication with constituents and the council.”
“I have watched the council position for Ward 2 for a very long time and have seen it only rarely filled by a citizen engaged in actively accomplishing the needs of Ward 2,” Brockus wrote.
Michael Ware
Ware is a programmer for Callaway Equipment and has worked for three years with Oklahoma City and Norman’s unhoused populations, according to The Transcript.
In his application, Ware wrote stormwater is his “number one contention” with Ward 2, according to The Transcript.
“I know my neighbors share this sentiment,” Ware wrote. “I bought my home here so my three children can be raised here. I love this city and we really appreciate the quality of our schools here, but I can’t feasibly keep my home long term due to the constant floodings and total lack of drainage.”
Jeffrey Dismukes
Dismukes is the director of communications for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and has served on the Norman Optimist youth sports organizations, according to The Transcript.
In his application, Dismukes wrote his priorities in Ward 2 are the need for “proactive social services,” infrastructure and services to address “growing disparities” in Norman, according to The Transcript.
“I want to be involved (with) helping to find solutions that work for all,” Dismukes wrote. “There are concerns about a growing homelessness population, mental illness and addiction and the impact of these things on our community and quality of life.”
Michael Blunk
Night auditor for the Ambassador Hotel in Oklahoma City, Blunk wrote he has volunteered for “multiple civic groups” in Norman and has attended Norman City Council meetings since 2012, according to The Transcript.
“I believe Norman is (in) a unique position to lead by example in the state of Oklahoma by supporting its working families,” he wrote. “For these reasons, I voted for Matt McGarry in the most recent ward election — I canvassed for him, too.”
Neal Schuster
Bookstore manager for Follet — Norman’s Campus Corner Store — Schuster graduated from Norman North High School and Carleton College in Minnesota, according to The Transcript. He also volunteered for former Vermont Governor and Chair of the National Democratic Convention Howard Dean in 2004.
In his application, Schuster wrote he would be a “strong, independent voice” for Ward 2 and defend Norman’s “progressive leadership,” according to The Transcript.
“I would seek to continue to improve the city’s livability and interconnectedness, a bike lane or sidewalk at a time,” Schuster wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.