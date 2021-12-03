You are the owner of this article.
OU Delta Gamma chapter on 'limited status,' Delta Upsilon chapter on 'emergency suspension'; both under investigation

DG Road Closed

Elm Avenue closed for Delta Gamma's Bid Day Aug. 22 2021.

 Will Blessing/OU Daily

The Delta Gamma international executive office has placed OU’s chapter on “limited status” following the results of an assessment, and OU's Delta Upsilon has been placed on emergency suspension by its international executive office, according to a statement from a university spokesperson.

Delta Gamma is now being investigated in response to the results of the assessment by OU Fraternity and Sorority Programs and Services and the Office of Student Conduct, according to the statement. Delta Upsilon is also under investigation by both offices.

"The university was recently made aware of two OU chapters that are facing disciplinary action," the spokesperson wrote in the statement. "OU Fraternity and Sorority Programs and Services and the Office of Student Conduct are reviewing the reports, and the university is working closely with Delta Gamma and Delta Upsilon to conduct two separate investigations. Upon the conclusion of the investigations, the university will handle as appropriate."

This article will be updated as new information becomes known.

This article was updated at 7:12 p.m. to include the information on Delta Upsilon.

