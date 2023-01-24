OU Daily introduces community listening sessions, renews commitment to accepting opinion submissions

Today, OU Daily’s Springs Sports Guide — previewing a Sooners season packed with basketball, softball and gymnastics — will fill our almost 50 newsstands across campus and broader parts of the city.
Although it’s unlikely you’ll pick one up today with a winter storm looming, you'll soon notice a slightly different distribution of our print editions.
OU Daily’s new print edition route will bring more papers to our higher-traffic newspaper racks. We’ve identified those based on a newspaper-rack survey, completed by our incredible Sooner Works intern, Baylor Scherer, last semester.
Alongside our daily online content, you can expect to see two editions of our quarterly news magazine, Crimson Quarterly, and a Best of Oklahoma Guide highlighting the places and people that define our state. We’ll also publish a Sooner Saturday guide welcoming prospective students during OU’s largest open house and a Graduation Guide honoring the class of 2023.
This semester, I also want to encourage deeper conversations and build closer relationships between our staff and readers. Our service and impact are bolstered by your voices, and we want to hear them more this semester.
In recent years, we’ve so infrequently published opinion pieces that I fear Normanites don’t think of us when they want to share their perspective on matters of importance to our community. I hope to remedy that by more consistently opening our platform to opinion pieces as we all make sense of local and statewide issues.
That starts with an email to dailyeditor@ou.edu. I’d love to discuss the possibility of publishing your opinions on our website. It doesn’t matter if you're an experienced writer or putting on your journalism hat for the first time — you’ll have my support in the writing process and our editors’ support in polishing your story pre-publication.
All you have to do is:
Email us your name and preferred title. If you are a student, tell us your major and classification. In rare cases evaluated by the editor-in-chief, anonymity can be granted.
Stick to a preferred maximum word count of 1,500 words. This limitation is negotiable on a case-by-case basis.
Focus on issues, not personalities, in your writing.
Provide citations for any factual assertions you make so we can verify them. Stories making unsubstantiated claims will not be published.
The OU Daily editor-in-chief will make the final call on what stories are published on our website.
We also want to open our doors to you with bi-weekly community listening sessions, with our first being held at 2 p.m. Friday. These sessions are based on the practices of professional, engagement-centered newsrooms that host their readers in the hopes of helping them feel more accurately represented.
For OU Daily, community listening sessions will mean that the editor-in-chief and a few editors representing some of our writing desks will set aside time to meet with community members in our newsroom, located on the first floor of Copeland Hall. There, we hope you’ll trust us with your stories and feedback on how we can serve you better.
I’ll affirm now and reaffirm in person that none of the content we discuss will be immediately featured in our articles unless you want it to be. These sessions will help us gauge what you want to see us writing about and build relationships.
We hope you’ll make it to these sessions and, if they prove helpful to you, we’ll increase the frequency of times we meet. If you can’t make it or prefer to send in tips, please fill out our tip form.
Thank you for investing your time in reading our work. At our best, our work helps evaluate, contextualize and explain the issues that impact our community, and we hope these changes can help you feel more invested in the work we can achieve together.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.