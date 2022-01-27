 Skip to main content
OU COVID dashboard update: 94 positive cases, 22.17 positivity rate

OU updated its weekly COVID-19 dashboard Thursday to reflect a small dip in positive cases, reporting 94 positive tests for the week of Jan. 20-26.

According to the dashboard, the university performed 424 COVID-19 tests over the week, 22.17 percent of which came out positive. The week of Jan 13-19 saw 120 positive cases and 485 tests performed, a positive case average of 24.74 percent.

In Cleveland County, the OU dashboard reported 6,834 positive cases during that week of Jan 20-26, with a seven-day average of 976 cases.

On Jan 24, the beginning of the second week of classes, 140 of 451 students, faculty and staff were not cleared to come to campus using the Healthy Together app, while 311 were. The next day, 146 of 441 people were not cleared.

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said during a video update Wednesday that he was “cautiously optimistic” that Oklahoma may be approaching a peak in case numbers and encouraged vaccination and booster shots.

The mask mandate for all classroom settings will continue through Monday, Jan 31. On Feb. 1, the university will revert to its fall semester policy, only requiring masking for two weeks in classes following a positive test.

Editor's note: This article was updated at 3:42 p.m. on Jan. 27 to reflect the proper statistics reported in the OU COVID-19 dashboard update.

