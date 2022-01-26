OU Chief COVID Officer urges vaccination as Oklahoma potentially approaches peak in cases

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler encouraged OU community members to get their vaccinations to continue a trend of flattened COVID-19 case rates during his Wednesday livestream.
As of Wednesday morning, Bratzler said Oklahoma ranked seventh in the nation for the most new cases per day on average, but cases in the state seem to have plateaued. Oklahoma, Bratzler said, is up to 931,000 recorded cases with 13,125 deaths since March 2020, as of Wednesday.
“In the past week, we’ve had 78,000 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19,” Bratzler said. “The news is that this disease continues to have a profound impact on Oklahomans just in sheer numbers of cases, and that 78,000 likely highly underestimates the true number of people in the community who become infected.”
Both the three-day and seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 cases are beginning to show signs of going down and even flattening over the past two weeks, Bratzler said. Although the seven-day average is still “more than twice as high” as averages from the original surge, Bratzler said he would be “carefully watching” the data to see if Oklahoma cases are lowering.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that we may be approaching a peak in the number of cases in Oklahoma,” Bratzler said.
The CDC community transmission map continues to show Oklahoma in a high community transmission zone, and Braztler said this should encourage people to wear masks while attending indoor events.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the death rate from COVID-19 in the U.S. is 1.6%, with 359 million cases and 5.6 million deaths. Bratzler said, overall, this is “really good news” because it signals the majority of people survive COVID-19. He said he’s seeing people attribute their personal or their patient’s improvement on treatments without “good scientific evidence” to back their claim.
Bratzler said the only way to truly know if a treatment — such as vitamins, antibiotics, corticosteroids, steroids or hydroxychloroquine — works when a disease has a naturally high survival rate is to have a completely randomized clinical trial.
The “bad news,” Bratzler said, is that although the overall death rate is low, so many people are getting infected that the number of deaths remains significant. He said the best way to help lower these numbers is to get vaccinated.
“Reduce the number of infections, reduce spread of the disease, and, then, as we know now very well, people who are vaccinated and boosted are much less likely to be hospitalized or die from the disease,” Bratzler said “That is clearly the best way (to stop the spread of COVID-19).”
