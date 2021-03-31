OU Campus Activities Council seeks to create 'interactive experience' with first ever block party

The OU Campus Activities Council will host its first ever “block party” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday on the South Oval.
The event is free for all students and will feature live music, food trucks and booths representing student organizations on campus, according to a Tuesday OU mass mail. The first 100 students in attendance will receive free food.
Tate Liberton, CAC Development Coordinator, wrote in an email to the Daily the CAC will hold this event to replace an old event called “State of the CAC.”
“State of CAC was kind of a way for all of the CAC committees to come together and update each other on what each other were doing,” Liberton wrote in the email. “I decided to do this block party instead because it is a more interactive way for everyone to get together and see what is going on. Rather than addressing each other in a formal sense, this is going to be a more interactive experience.”
According to an OU mass email, some student groups in attendance will include the Union Programming Board, Student Life cultural groups and Camp Crimson. Liberton wrote in the email he hopes students will leave the event more connected to campus through the attending student organizations.
“I hope students come and most importantly have a good time but also potentially find a new way to get involved on campus,” Liberton wrote in the email. “There will be many student organizations with very diverse identities coming, and I hope that people can find a new place to fit in and get involved on campus.”
