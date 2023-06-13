 Skip to main content
OU Board of Regents to mull tuition hike, parking fee jump in fall 2023

OU Board of Regents

OU Board of Regents meeting at the Stephenson Research and Technology Center Atrium on March 7.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

The OU Board of Regents will consider a 3% tuition increase to start in fall 2023 and a 5% increase in parking pass rates during its public meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the POSTOAK Lodge & Retreat in Tulsa.

The agenda detailed the request for a 3% tuition and fee increase at OU’s Norman campus for both undergraduate and graduate students.

Last year, the regents decided not to raise tuition for in-state undergraduate and graduate students studying in Norman and at the OU College of Law for the 2022-23 school year. In 2021, the regents approved a 2.75% tuition increase.

If approved, resident tuition charged by credit hour would increase from $164 to $169 and nonresident tuition charged by credit hour would increase from $552.25 to $569.

The regents will also consider approval of a new 5,000 square foot esports facility within existing space at the Cross residential complex. OU, which partnered with Esports Supply LLC on the project, will also decide on an architectural firm to consult on the project.

The agenda notes the space will “provide a state-of-the-art competitive gaming facility, recreational gaming stations and a production area for use by OU students.” Esports Supply LLC will also install furniture, hardware gaming units and AV components.

The regents will also consider approval of a $9.5 million expansion of the National Weather Center. The regents previously approved an expansion for the National Weather Center in 2021, adding a total of 75,600 square feet to meet the “growing needs” of university and government programs.

The university will also consider updating its sexual misconduct, discrimination and harassment policy and definition, outlining clearer steps regarding reporting prohibited conduct, making a formal Title IX sexual harassment or sexual misconduct complaint and updating its definition of consent.

If approved, the introduction of the university’s new policy would read:

“The university is committed to creating and maintaining a community where all persons who participate in university programs and activities can work and learn together in an atmosphere free from discrimination and harassment.

“The university prohibits discrimination based on sex or gender, which includes discrimination and harassment on the basis of pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and all forms of sexual harassment, including sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking.”

The approval of the new language would come a day after a lawsuit filed against the university and a department chair over sexual misconduct became public.

The regents will also consider authorizing university administration to make a payment of over $169 million for the construction of the first two residential halls in the First Year Housing project. The residences are expected to replace Adams Tower, which began its demolition this summer.

OU is still looking into a possible sale of Traditions East and West, according to the agenda, which projects a potential $42 million sales price.

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. also recommended the board approve a resolution honoring the service of an unnamed university employee.

