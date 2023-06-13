Lawsuit: Ex-academic adviser accuses OU department chair of pervasive sexual harassment

A former OU academic adviser filed a lawsuit June 6 against the OU Board of Regents and her former department chair alleging sexual harassment.
“Jane Doe” claims the harassment “was sufficiently severe and pervasive to create an abusive and sexually hostile work environment.” The Oklahoman first reported news of this case.
According to the complaint, “John Doe,” a prominent scholar and a department chair in the OU College of Arts and Sciences, began a “relentless campaign of harassment and predation against Plaintiff, encompassing hostile and discriminatory actions and conduct and occurring both at work and beyond.”
He is accused of making uninvited comments about her personal appearances and dress, inappropriately inquiring whether she shared any interest in physically or sexually engaging with coworkers, frequently texting her at night “bearing adult or indecent content,” using coded language to refer to sexual activity, attempting to elicit phone sex and engaging in flirtatious dialogue at work.
In the lawsuit, “Jane Doe” also accuses “John Doe” of approaching her from behind around June 7, 2021, attempting to grab her and putting his hands around her neck. The former adviser is suing the department chair in a separate lawsuit filed in Cleveland County District Court, claiming assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.
“Jane Doe” says she resigned her employment due to the department chair’s “unwanted attention and predatory behavior.” According to the lawsuit, John Doe applied and was denied a job at the University of Texas, due to his “reputation or prior track record of discriminating against or harassing women.”
The lawsuit also alleged OU has ignored complaints of discrimination and sexual harassment for years.
OU Daily has reached out to OU for comment and this post will be updated with more information.