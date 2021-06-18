You are the owner of this article.
OU Board of Regents to hold special meeting to approve FY2022 budgets

  0
  • 1 min to read
Regents

Members Gary Pierson, Joseph Harroz and Frank Keating of the OU Board of Regents on March 5.

 Jonathan Kyncl/The Daily

The OU Board of Regents will convene for a special meeting June 22 to approve the 2022 fiscal year budgets.

According to an email from OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith, the regents will hold this meeting to approve the fiscal year budgets for OU, Cameron University and Rogers State University for submission to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. 

The notice for the meeting was sent to the Daily in a Thursday afternoon email from Vice President of University Governance Chris Purcell. There will be an executive session at 8 a.m. and a general meeting at noon in the Robert M. Bird Library of the OU Health and Sciences Center, according to the notice. 

A copy of the agenda will be posted on the regents’ website within 24 hours of the meeting.

