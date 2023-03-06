OU Board of Regents to consider freshman housing plan Phase 1 budget, meal plan, dorm rate increases

OU’s Board of Regents will consider funding and plans for the Freshman Housing Master Plan, increased housing and food rates, a ground lease for Traditions East and West and the new aviation academy, and a proposed disposition for the Jenkins Avenue Project in its meeting Tuesday.
President Joseph Harroz Jr. requested that the board authorize $8.2 million for the Freshman Housing Master Plan. Harroz also requested the board approve the total project budget of $195 million for Phase 1 of the plan.
Phase 1, according to the agenda, will replace Walker Center with a north and south building. The first building — approximately 160,000 square feet with 556 beds — will be completed in the summer of 2025 and the second in 2026.
The Board of Regents approved the demolition of Adams Center in January, which will take place this coming May.
Harroz proposed increases to on-campus housing and food rates starting in fall 2024, according to the agenda.
If approved, the standard meal plan cost will increase from $2,610 to $2,845, housing in Walker Tower and Couch Center would increase by $140 for a double room and $220 for a single room, and Cross Village would increase by at least $315, depending on room size, with single suits increasing by $450. Traditions East and West will also increase with two bed, two bath units rising from $3,340 to $3,540.
Headington Hall was the only dorm exempt from proposed increases.
The agenda compared room and board costs with other Big 12 schools. OU is ranked sixth for most expensive among the ten Big 12 schools.
The agenda also outlined plans to select an architect for the Michael F. Price College of Business Master Plan, which seeks to improve the college’s facilities to meet student demand. The estimated cost for renovations of the Price College of Business and Adams Hall is around $23 million.
Harroz also recommended the board approve a proposed ground lease to construct the aviation academy at Max Westheimer Airport. The aviation academy, which was approved by Norman voters on Feb. 14, will serve high school students and focus on education and practical experience.
The regents will consider leasing the property for a 50-year term, and the university will reserve separate space in the new facility for OU’s School of Aviation. At the end of those 50 years, the facility will become the property of the OU Board of Regents.
The regents will also consider a proposed disposition of property for the Jenkins Avenue Project which, alongside the City of Norman, intends to widen Jenkins Avenue and expand the area between Lindsey Street and State Highway 9.
Harroz also recommended the board authorize the OU administration to negotiate a ground lease for Traditions East and Traditions West to lease the property to Gilbane Development Company for 50 years with an up-front payment of at least $82,429,000. Closing for the transaction is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 15.
The Board of Regents’ public meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Stephenson Research and Technology Center.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Jillian Taylor.
