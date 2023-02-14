Norman voters approve Norman Public Schools’ near $354 million bond proposal

Norman voters approved Norman Public Schools’ $353.9 million bond on Tuesday, which featured additions and renovations to the school district.
The bond included two propositions. Proposition 1 received 68.71 percent of votes in its favor and 31.29 against it and Proposition 2 received 73.84 percent of votes in its favor and 26.16 against it, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
The bond includes the $24 million expansion for the Norman North High School football stadium, which features lighting additions and turf improvements, a new $18 million district performing arts center and an additional $32 million facility for the Oklahoma Aviation Academy.
The bond also includes infrastructure improvements, with $72 million for NPS’s 17 elementary schools, $18 million for the four middle schools, $28 million for Norman High School and Norman North High School and $153,000 for Norman’s Dimensions Academy.
