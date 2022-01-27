 Skip to main content
OU Board of Regents Vice President Chris Purcell will retire after about 30 years in the role

  • Updated
  • 0
Chris Purcell

Regent Chris Purcell during the regents meeting in Bizzell Memorial Library March 10.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. announced the retirement of the OU Board of Regents Vice President for University Governance and Executive Secretary Chris Purcell on Thursday. 

Purcell entered her role about 30 years ago after serving in leadership roles for OU’s Division of Student Affairs, including its interim vice president, according to a press release from the Office of the President. She also oversaw greek life activities and plans to continue teaching in OU’s Higher Education Administration and Human Relations programs. Her retirement is effective Feb. 28. 

“Throughout her years at OU, Dr. Purcell has made an indelible impact on our community,” Harroz said in the release. “Few others rival her tenure of university service.”

In her role at OU, Purcell also worked with Rogers State University and Cameron University, which were added to the OU Board of Regents purview during her time. She also advised 12 different presidents across the three universities and supported the governance of 34 regents, according to the release.

The search for the next executive secretary will begin immediately, with Purcell’s expertise throughout the transition, the release reads. 

“Dr. Purcell has long-been a pillar of our university, and we are indebted to her for her decades of service,” Harroz wrote. “She has kindly requested we not celebrate her formally, but I hope that many of you will take the time to express your gratitude for her dedication and commitment to OU. Her contributions have been many, and she is certainly deserving of our appreciation.”

Purcell’s retirement follows the resignation of OU Regent Phil Albert during a two-year litigation involving a $7.4 million embezzlement allegation from a company he co-founded. The university has yet to provide a rationale for his resignation.

The next OU Board of Regents meeting will be March 8-9, where this year's officers are slated to be elected, according to a university spokesperson.

Tags

senior news reporter

Alexia Aston is a journalism and political science sophomore and news editor at The Daily. She started at The Daily in the fall of 2020 as a news reporter and served as a senior news reporter. She is originally from Clinton, Oklahoma.

