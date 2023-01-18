OU Board of Regents agenda features freshman housing funds, OU Foundation gifts

OU’s Board of Regents will meet Friday to consider a construction cost limit for the demolition of Adams Center and Stubbeman Village and nominees for a search committee for vice president of marketing and communications.
OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. recommended the Board of Regents approve a $5.1 million budget to demolish Adams Center and Stubbeman Village, according to the agenda.
The demolition, set to begin this summer, was originally announced in September 2022. It will make room for OU’s new dormitories as part of the First-Year Housing Plan first announced in March 2021.
Harroz said a new housing building will be completed by 2025 at the September Board of Regents meeting.
The agenda also listed nominees for a search committee to select a new vice president of marketing and communications. In the June regents meeting, it was announced Mackenzie Dilbeck, former Vice President of Marketing and Communications, was leaving the university. Robin Meeks was given the title of acting vice president at the same meeting.
The agenda included a short list of gifts received by the OU Foundation, including two anonymous donations each valuing $1 million for the presidential strategic initiatives fund and to support OU Softball, respectively.
The Board of Regents’ public meeting will be at 8 a.m. on Friday at the OU Health Sciences Center auditorium.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.