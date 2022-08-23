 Skip to main content
Ryan Walters wins Republican candidacy for Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction, defeats April Grace

Ryan Walters

Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters

 Photo via Facebook

Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters won the Republican candidacy for Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction defeating former Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Walters received 53.03 percent of votes cast, with Grace attracting 46.97 percent with 1,796 precincts of 1984 reporting, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board

Walters was endorsed by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) and former Oklahoma Governor and current chairman for the OU Board of Regents Frank Keating. He said he wants to get rid of critical race theory teaching in schools and get Oklahoma learning back to a better place. 

Walters will face Democratic candidate Jena Nelson in the Nov. 8 general elections. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.

