 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican incumbent James Lankford wins US Senate election

James Lankford

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford speaks during the inauguration ceremony of OU's 15th President Joseph Harroz Jr. on Sept. 17.

 Trey Young/OU Daily

Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford was reelected to the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Madison Horn.

Lankford won 53.84 percent of votes cast, with Horn receiving 43.66 percent with 4 out of 1,984 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Lankford was first elected to the Senate in 2015 after representing Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District from 2011-15 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"I’d like to say the job interview is over and the job is just beginning. It’s time to get to work," Lankford said at the GOP watch party Tuesday. "What I hear from so many people is we’re ready for a shift back for the country. From me and my wife Cindy, from our whole family, we want to say thank you to all of you for your engagement and your passion for the issues. It’s not about us. We understand that full well."

Tags

Jazz Wolfe has been with the Daily since 2020. They were previously a culture reporter, culture editor and the summer editor-in-chief. They focus on science and health journalism. 

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments