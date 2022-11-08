Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican incumbent James Lankford wins US Senate election

Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford was reelected to the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Madison Horn.
Lankford won 53.84 percent of votes cast, with Horn receiving 43.66 percent with 4 out of 1,984 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Lankford was first elected to the Senate in 2015 after representing Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District from 2011-15 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"I’d like to say the job interview is over and the job is just beginning. It’s time to get to work," Lankford said at the GOP watch party Tuesday. "What I hear from so many people is we’re ready for a shift back for the country. From me and my wife Cindy, from our whole family, we want to say thank you to all of you for your engagement and your passion for the issues. It’s not about us. We understand that full well."
