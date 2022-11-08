Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican Gentner Drummond wins Oklahoma attorney general election

Republican Gentner Drummond won the Oklahoma attorney general election, defeating Libertarian Lynda Steele, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Drummond received 75.06 percent of votes cast, with Steele obtaining 24.94 percent with 1,452 out of 1,984 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
"I hope to see this 'David and Goliath' story win for all people of Oklahoma eventually. Our court system should never have become political, it should have stayed Constitutional," Steele said in response to the election results.
Drummond served as an F-15 fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force for nearly eight years before earning a law degree from Georgetown University in 1995. As attorney general, Drummond aims to serve Oklahomans, rather than the “political elite,” by defending Oklahomans’ rights and upholding the rule of law, according to his campaign site.
