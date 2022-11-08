 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican Gentner Drummond wins Oklahoma attorney general election

gentner drummond

Gentner Drummond wins the Oklahoma attorney general election.

 Photo provided

Republican Gentner Drummond won the Oklahoma attorney general election, defeating Libertarian Lynda Steele, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board

Drummond received 75.06 percent of votes cast, with Steele obtaining 24.94 percent with 1,452 out of 1,984 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. 

"​​I hope to see this 'David and Goliath' story win for all people of Oklahoma eventually. Our court system should never have become political, it should have stayed Constitutional," Steele said in response to the election results.

Drummond served as an F-15 fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force for nearly eight years before earning a law degree from Georgetown University in 1995. As attorney general, Drummond aims to serve Oklahomans, rather than the “political elite,” by defending Oklahomans’ rights and upholding the rule of law, according to his campaign site.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments