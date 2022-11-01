Gentner Drummond, Lynda Steele face off in Oklahoma attorney general election

Republican Gentner Drummond will face Libertarian Lynda Steele in the Oklahoma attorney general election on Nov. 8.
GENTNER DRUMMOND (R)
Drummond served for nearly eight years as an F-15 fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force and led the first U.S. combat mission in the Gulf War, earning him the Distinguished Flying Cross for “extraordinary achievement,” according to Drummond's website. By the end of Operation Desert Storm, Drummond was among the most highly decorated Oklahomans of the war.
Drummond received his undergraduate degree from Oklahoma State University in 1984. He returned to the state after earning a law degree from Georgetown University in 1995. Drummond has several holdings, including Blue Sky Bank, Drummond Law Firm, Drummond Communications and Drummond ranching in Osage County, Oklahoma.
Drummond did not respond to interview requests from the OU Daily before the publication’s deadline.
If elected, Drummond aims to serve Oklahomans, rather than the “political elite” by defending Oklahomans’ rights and upholding the rule of law, according to his campaign site.
His campaign priorities include advocating for Second Amendment rights, blocking federal government overreach by supporting state rights and protecting victims of sexual assault by clearing the rape kit backlog quickly to arrest predators.
Drummond's win in the Republican primary for attorney general is largely attributed to Oklahoma's rural communities, especially in eastern Oklahoma where there is a large tribal presence, according to The Oklahoman.
According to The Oklahoman, Drummond argued for a “more cooperative relationship” between the state and its tribal nations, adding he would not seek to overturn the Supreme Court’s June ruling, which granted state officials the authority to prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes against Native Americans committed on tribal land.
“They are not just tribal members, they are Oklahomans,” Drummond said to The Oklahoman.
The day after Drummond won the Republican primary for attorney general, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Oklahoma can resume prosecuting some crimes involving Native Americans, which narrowed the scope of its 2020 decision.
Through the ruling, Drummond said state and tribal leaders will be brought together to work out a path forward, according to The Oklahoman.
“As Oklahoma’s next attorney general, I will make it a priority to agree on a final resolution that guarantees justice for all victims,” Drummond said in a statement to The Oklahoman. “I believe we can achieve this through cooperation and collaboration with local law enforcement, tribal leaders, and other vital stakeholders. My top priority is and always will be the safety and security of all four million Oklahomans.”
LYNDA STEELE (L)
Steele served in the Oklahoma Army National Guard for 12 years and, in 2016, after laws changed to allow women on the gun line, was one of the first female artillerymen in Oklahoma, according to Steele's Facebook page.
Steele said her experience working in a male-dominated field inspired her to become a “fathers’ rights activist,” and that has influenced her policy decisions.
“(The) discrimination (against fathers) comes from outdated practices, outdated court systems that put people in these roles to be providers and be awarded custody, awarded time,” Steele said. “As a society we're struggling to get to an equal.”
Steele founded an organization called Furnishing Fatherhood, which helps fathers who have gone through a divorce or separation by providing them resources to furnish their homes. Steele said in an interview with the Daily that the organization also provides assistance to mothers who have lost the fathers of their children to gun violence and mass incarceration.
Steele said she's running for attorney general to encourage justice reform and acknowledge that bad court practices are at the root of racism, sexism and inequalities, she said.
“As attorney general, I seek to reform the justice system by detaching it from its familial roots that allow for the good ol’ boys system to administer justice here in Oklahoma, not our Constitution,” Steele said. “I want to represent the Constitution. It is the peoples’.”
Steele said she believes the biggest issue in Oklahoma is that the government has an inherent authority that impedes on Oklahomans' individual rights. Steele cited a “lack of respect” to Indigenous communities, issues in the education system and mass incarceration as issues stemming from this “inherent authority,” which is taking away Oklahomans’ rights to due process, individual freedoms and fair and free education.
“The people need an attorney general who (is) independent for their individual rights. We have to build unity (among) our community and quit electing political parties who have other agendas, who do not come from Oklahoma,” Steele said.
If elected, Steele said she would first create a division of protected communities for Native Americans and tribal sovereignty. She said it is not her job as attorney general to impede on tribal rights, but she wants to increase communication with the tribes’ attorneys general to build relationships.
Steele also wants to destigmatize the cannabis industry and revive Oklahoma's economy. Through the cannabis industry, Steele said Oklahoma has an opportunity to fund public services, such as education. Steele wrote in a message to the OU Daily that she plans to decriminalize marijuana and fight the “overreaching” Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and Metrc system that continue to affect the fair market, she said.
“We need new representation,” Steele said. “And I think the cannabis community is begging for it.”
Additionally, Steele said she will evaluate why education is funded federally rather than by local banks. Steele said part of what makes the United States great is that people can afford public school through taxes, yet Oklahomans are relying heavily on the federal government's tax incentives.
“We are categorizing people more than we're educating. We are classifying people more than we're reforming,” Steele said.
She said Oklahoma needs to improve capitalism, mend broken homes and create measures to prevent homelessness.
“We need a better purpose. So that's the candidate I will be every day because that's who I am every day.”
The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.