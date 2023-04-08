Norman lawmakers empower university presidents to make safety policies after active shooter lockdown

Four Norman legislators released a joint statement Saturday morning thanking first responders and empowering university presidents to create policies ensuring students’ safety after OU’s campus underwent a lockdown due to a potential active shooter Friday night.

On Friday at 9:25 p.m., an active shooter was reported on campus after the OU Police Department received multiple calls regarding gunshot noises, according to April Sandefer, OU Director of Media Relations. OU authorities issued an all-clear at 10:53 p.m., nearly an hour and a half later. The police did not find evidence of an active shooter after a thorough investigation of all buildings on campus.

In a statement, Sen. Mary Boren (D-Norman), Rep. Jacob Rosecrants (D-Norman), Rep. Annie Menz (D-Norman) and Rep. Jared Deck (D-Norman) wrote there have been 143 mass shootings, killing 202 people and wounding 548 in 2023. So far this year, 74 people have been killed or injured by guns at schools in the United States.

We are grateful that last night’s alert did not result in an incident. Statement from myself, @jacobrosecrants, @annieforhouse, @MaryBorenSD16. 📷: Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma#norman #normanok #oklahomauniversity pic.twitter.com/y5E19mfBWB — Jared Deck for Norman (@deckfornorman) April 8, 2023

“Last night, we feared Norman was next. Thankfully, we were not,” the statement read. “As we checked on neighbors and loved ones, we found ourselves more grateful with each call and text.”

The legislators wrote they’re grateful to the first responders who took the call and for the alert system that informed the community Friday night.

Law enforcement agencies from Noble, Oklahoma City and Moore as well as state park rangers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the OU Police Department and Norman Police Department at OU’s Norman campus Friday night, according to OU Daily reporters on the scene.

“We are often told, it’s not a matter of if, but when,” the statement read. “Our community was safe last night, but our systems must remain alert and ready.”

The legislators wrote they’re working with responding agencies to understand the protocol and ensure their efforts remain effective. The legislators empowered college presidents to make policies to keep their students safe.

They wrote they also seek to understand the root of violent scenarios lying beyond what’s reported or speculated, and often unaddressed.

“As a community, we ask our neighbors to continue checking on each other, to be cautious of speculation, and seek justice by proactively addressing societal problems before tragedy strikes,” the statement read. “Live on, University.”

