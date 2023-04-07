All clear after active shooter reported on South Oval: Timeline of events

OU authorities issued an all clear at 10:53 p.m. Friday, nearly an hour and a half after campus went into lockdown following an OU-Norman alert indicating there was an active shooter on the South Oval.
Here's how events unfolded.
12:56 a.m.:
David Surratt, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, sent an email to students early Saturday morning. The email emphasized there is no longer a threat to campus and there is currently no evidence of an active shooter. It also included suggestions for mental health resources like the University Counseling Center.
12:38 a.m.:
OU Director of Media Relations April Sandefer wrote to OU Daily that university officials have not determined if the incident was a swatting case. Swatting involves making intentionally false reports to police with the goal of having officers go to a specific location.
11:52 p.m.:
OU President Joseph Harroz, Jr. tweeted about the incident.
I commend our OUPD officers and law enforcement from across the area for their swift response tonight. Our officers took immediate action, our emergency protocols worked, and our community was kept informed. Campus is safe. (1/2)— Joseph Harroz, Jr. - OU President (@OU_President) April 8, 2023
11:34 p.m.:
OU Director of Media Relations April Sandefer told OU Daily that OUPD Chief Nathaniel Tarver said they have no indication of what caused the reports or the people who think they heard gunshots.
She wrote in a text that OUPD will look at campus cameras in the area to see if they can identify the cause.
"Sounds like the confetti guns was just a rumor," Sandefer wrote.
11:25 p.m.:
OU Dean of Students and Vice President of Student Affairs David Surratt tweeted about the incident.
Thankful for the calls/ texts/ messages from friends and colleagues - was focused on my staff and students on campus. Grateful for our campus safety colleagues, emergency responders, and mutual aid and relieved to determine there was no actual danger 🙏🏽❤️— Dr. David Surratt (@DrDavidSurratt) April 8, 2023
11:20 p.m.:
OU Director of Media Relations April Sandefer told OU Daily OUPD received several calls reporting gunshots on campus, prompting the department to immediately advise everyone on campus to shelter in place.
She said the police did not find any threats after a thorough investigation of all buildings on campus. The source of the reported gunshot-like sounds is unclear, she said.
10:55 p.m.:
Troopers have told @OUDaily they can leave the area. https://t.co/D47Th1fbyV— Karoline Leonard (@karolineleo_) April 8, 2023
10:54 p.m.:
OUPD issued an all clear, according to an OU-Norman update.
"After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled," the update stated.
10:42 p.m.:
OU Director of Media Relations April Sandefer told OU Daily in a statement that nothing has been found.
"The investigation is continuing and nothing has been found. We are still advising everyone to shelter in place, but that’s all I know at this point," Sandefer said.
10:40 p.m.:
The scene on Boyd Street.
Here’s the scene on Boyd St. right now. Follow this article for live updates: @OUDaily https://t.co/PaixXgazeI pic.twitter.com/b2960ab9fE— alexia (@alexiaaston) April 8, 2023
10:38 p.m.:
All units in Norman are called to stand down, according to the Cleveland County Public Safety's scanner.
10:34 p.m.:
Red confetti was located on the south side of the library, according to the Cleveland County Public Safety's scanner.
10:32 p.m.:
OUPD is checking the south side of the library for shell casings and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is checking the north side, according to the Cleveland County Public Safety's scanner.
10:30 p.m.:
OUPD is continuing to investigate the incident, according to an OU-Norman alert.
10:15 p.m.:
Forty units are on the scene and are holding a perimeter, according to the Cleveland County Public Safety's scanner.
10:13 p.m.:
Two teams are entering the library to clear it again. As of now, there are no shots fired and no clear victims, according to the Cleveland County Public Safety's scanner.
10:12 p.m.:
The library was cleared once and there was no sign of activity, according to the Cleveland County Public Safety's scanner. The building will be cleared again.
10:06 p.m.:
Green BearCats are in route from the Department of Public Safety, according to the Cleveland County Public Safety's scanner.
10:04 p.m.:
Live from Boyd at the South Oval.
The scene at OU right now at Boyd at the South Oval pic.twitter.com/1EgI8h4QaY— Zach Rael (@KOCOZach) April 8, 2023
10:04 p.m.:
OUPD is continuing to investigate possible shots fired on Norman's Campus, according to an OU-Norman alert.
9:56 p.m.:
Cleveland County Public Safety's scanner chatter indicates officers are clearing the library.
9:54 p.m.:
A SWAT team was notified and a request for suspect searches began, according to Cleveland County Public Safety's scanner.
9:46 p.m.:
According to Cleveland County Public Safety's scanner, patrol units entered into the library on the south side at 9:45 p.m. and Oklahoma Highway Patrol units entered on the north side at 9:46 p.m.
9:45 p.m.:
The OU Police Department is investigating possible shots fired on campus, according to an OU-Norman alert.
"Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place," the alert reads.
9:25 p.m.:
"There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!" the alert reads.
