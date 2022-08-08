Norman City Council to hold public hearing on proposal to redraw ward boundaries

During their Tuesday meeting, the Norman City Council will conduct a public hearing on a proposal from the reapportionment committee on new city ward boundaries.
The Reapportionment Ad Hoc Committee is formed every 10 years following the release of U.S. Census data and is tasked with redrawing Norman’s ward boundaries. The council approved new committee members on April 26.
The new proposal includes an average of about 16,003 residents per ward, with Ward 5, represented by Councilmember Rarchar Tortorello, being the largest ward. Ward 6, represented by Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman would decrease by 3,193 residents if the new plan is approved.
Christopher Tall Bear was elected chair of the committee at its first meeting and the only member to have also served on the original committee, which was disbanded following accusations of political gerrymandering by Tortorello and from Norman residents.
A public hearing for this proposal was originally scheduled for Aug. 2, but was canceled due to a “miscommunication regarding agenda posting,” according to a City of Norman press release.
The proposed redistricting of the city’s wards will modify ward boundaries to equalize the population and avoid splitting voting precincts, the press release said. If residents wish to speak at the hearing, they may use the web form to sign up, which closes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
