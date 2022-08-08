 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Norman City Council to hold public hearing on proposal to redraw ward boundaries

  • 0
proposed boundaries 2022

The Reapportionment Ad Hoc Committee proposed new ward boundaries for the city of Norman to be approved in a public hearing on Aug. 9. 

 Photo provided by City of Norman website

During their Tuesday meeting, the Norman City Council will conduct a public hearing on a proposal from the reapportionment committee on new city ward boundaries. 

The Reapportionment Ad Hoc Committee is formed every 10 years following the release of U.S. Census data and is tasked with redrawing Norman’s ward boundaries. The council approved new committee members on April 26.

The new proposal includes an average of about 16,003 residents per ward, with Ward 5, represented by Councilmember Rarchar Tortorello, being the largest ward. Ward 6, represented by Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman would decrease by 3,193 residents if the new plan is approved. 

Christopher Tall Bear was elected chair of the committee at its first meeting and the only member to have also served on the original committee, which was disbanded following accusations of political gerrymandering by Tortorello and from Norman residents.

A public hearing for this proposal was originally scheduled for Aug. 2, but was canceled due to a “miscommunication regarding agenda posting,” according to a City of Norman press release

The proposed redistricting of the city’s wards will modify ward boundaries to equalize the population and avoid splitting voting precincts, the press release said. If residents wish to speak at the hearing, they may use the web form to sign up, which closes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments