Norman City Council hears outdoor stage proposal, approves community development block grant plan

Norman City Council heard a proposal for a potential outdoor stage at Midway Deli and discussed affordable housing during its meeting on Tuesday evening. This was the first meeting following former Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn's removal.
On April 27, Lynn was removed from his seat after a McClain County district judge ruled that he vacated his seat by accepting a judgeship in Wewoka. Though his lawyer filed an order of stay, the motion was not ruled on and Lynn was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker wrote in an email to OU Daily the city will await Judge Leah Edwards’s ruling on Lynn’s stay request before taking any further action. The Ward 3 council seat is currently considered vacant.
The Backyard at Midway appeared on the consent docket for a first reading during the general meeting. The item entails Bob Thompson’s, Midway Deli owner, plan to build an outdoor stage at Midway Deli. Thompson plans to hold concerts and other events at the new venue, located at 601 W Eufaula Street.
The item was not approved or denied at this meeting and will appear before the council again for vote and public comment.
The Backyard at Midway previously faced 28 protests from neighbors and five from outside the project notification radius. According to protest letters, neighbors were worried about noise, traffic, parking, lighting and the size of events held at The Backyard.
The project presented to planning commission had eight letters of support from neighbors and one letter of support from the Norman Economic Development Coalition. President and CEO Lawernce McKinney wrote in the letter of support that customers could use the Commerce Building parking lot on Main Street after 5 p.m. to supplement existing on-street parking near Midway Deli.
The consent docket passed unanimously.
During a conference prior to the regular meeting, Council discussed the next steps for the city in developing affordable housing at the intersection of Oakhurst Avenue and Imhoff Road. The project will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
According to Anthony Purinton, assistant city attorney, the city will release a request for a proposal for qualified developers that have a history with the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency.
Developers who file for the proposal must meet long-term affordability requirements, meaning the complex must be considered affordable for at least 30 years post-development. Certain design criteria must also be met, including accessibility and visitability requirements.
Lisa Krieg, community development block grant manager, said a selection committee will be formed following the closure of the request.
Council will approve the chosen developer and will be responsible for rezoning the property based on which development plan is chosen.
Council also unanimously approved the fourth-year action plan for community development block grant and home investment partnership programs following a presentation by Krieg.
The goals of the plan are maintaining a supply of permanent, quality affordable housing, assisting special needs populations with social service and housing needs, reducing homelessness and continuing commercial and residential revitalization efforts in low-income neighborhoods.
For the 2024 budget, the community development block grant received $941,659 dollars from federal programs to improve decent housing, suitable living environment and economic opportunities. Home investment partnerships received $458,765 with the goal of creating affordable housing.
Following council’s approval, the plan will be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development by May 15, with grant funds available on July 1.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston, Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe. Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
