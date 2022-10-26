 Skip to main content
Norman City Council champions suicide prevention, remembers death of Norman teenager in 2010

citycouncil1019

Norman City Council meeting on Oct. 11

 Spencer Bias/OU Daily

Editor’s note: This article mentions suicide. A list of resources is included at the bottom of the story.

The Norman City Council proclaimed the importance of suicide prevention during its Tuesday meeting, in honor of a gay teenager who died by suicide.

Zack Harrington died unexpectedly at 19 years old by suicide in 2010, a week after his attendance at a Norman City Council meeting discussing a proposal for 2SLGBTQ+ History Month. The same sentiments that tormented him in high school were applauded by adults his parents’ age, according to The Norman Transcript. He also witnessed fellow Normanites call homosexuality an “abomination.”

Mayor Larry Heikkila said Norman is committed to building a community which celebrates and values resources creating stronger support networks to combat suicide. He said Norman recognizes bullying, discrimination and stigma’s effects on grief and isolation.

Heikkila has not officially proclaimed October as 2SLGBTQ+ History Month. 

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among ages 10-24 in the United States, with 2SLGBTQ+ youth being more than four times as likely to commit suicide than their peers, according to the Trevor Project.

Nancy Harrington, Zack's mother, said Norman has made great strides in gay rights by providing support and activities since then.

Nancy said she wanted to emphasize how much Suicide Prevention Month and 2SLGBTQ+ History Month worked together in providing a safe community for people who are 2SLGBTQ+, both young people and adults.

“I look forward to the day when those two things are not linked, when all people are accepted for who they are and who they know themselves to be,” Nancy said.

Ward 2 Councilmember Lauren Schueler said she supports the work being done to build inclusivity in Norman’s community.

Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman encouraged Normanites to watch the 2014 documentary “Broken Heart Land” about Zack to understand the importance of suicide prevention.

“It’s important not to bully anybody for any reason, whatsoever,” Heikkila said.

Trevor Project: 866-488-7386, available through call, text or chat for 2SLGTBQ+ youth under 25. 

GLBT National Help Center: 888-843-4564, available through call, online chat or email peer support.

SAGE: 877-360-5428, available 24/7 for 2SLGBTQ+ elders, their loved ones and caretakers.

