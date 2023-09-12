Members of the Norman City Council approved requests for funding of several road widening projects around the city, including on Lindsey Street near campus, and traffic light updates during the regular meeting are Tuesday evening.
7:27 p.m.
The meeting is adjourned.
7:16 p.m.
Council has approved the final items on the agenda which all were included on the consent docket.
Items 30 through 41 on tonight’s agenda consist of financial resolutions, five of them are related to Surface Transportation Block Program funds, known as STBG-UZA-SAFETY. STBG-UZA is administered by the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (ACOG).
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA Act) federal transportation funding bill allocates $40 Million in federal funds per year to implement projects to improve transportation in the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Area.
Council approved a request for over $500,000 in STBG-UZA-SAFETY funding for the installation of upgraded traffic signals with reflectorized backplates. The upgrades will be implemented at various intersections across Norman.
Another request for $6.5 millon in STBG-UZA funding was approved to cover 80% of estimated construction cost to widen 36th Ave. SE from state Highway 9 to Cedar Lane Road.
For east Norman, council approved a request for $7,500,000 of STBG-UZA funds to cover 69.45% of estimated construction cost to widen 24th Avenue NE from Tecumseh Road to Rock Creek Road.
A widening totaling $6,401,840.80 in requested STBG-UZA funds to cover 80% of estimated construction cost to widen Tecumseh Road from 12th Avenue NE to 24th Avenue NE was also approved.
Council also approved a request of $5,307,477.60 in STBG-UZA funds to cover 80% of estimated construction cost to widen Lindsey Street from Pickard Avenue to Elm Avenue.
Another widening request for Lindsey Street, this one from Elm Avenue to Jenkins Avenue, was approved for a total of over $4 million in STBG-UZA funds to cover 80% of the estimated construction cost.
7:02 p.m.
Following council announcements, council went on to discuss tonight’s consent docket, including several road widening projects and traffic signal upgrades.
Ward 2 Councilmember Lauren Schueler voiced concerns a motion to transfer $254,250 from the Matoon property cleanup project to mold remediation and reconstruction of fire stations three and seven.
Jason Olson, Director of Parks and Recreation explained that funding is separate from the FYE 23 budget and that his department set aside money from the past two years that will now be used as mold remediation.
Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Tyler Holman had wanted clarity from Shawn O’Leary, director of public works, on the items on the agenda regarding the Jenkins widening project, voter approved program.
“This will complete the acquisition of roadway easements for the Jenkins Avenue bond project as part of our 2019 bond program.” O’Leary said.
Holman also had questions on behalf of residents regarding the road widening projects. O’Leary said before they can apply for the transportation funds council has to approve the program resolutions. He explained that the widening only refers to key intersections where there are no left turn lanes.
6:30 p.m.
The meeting has started.
Mayor Larry Heikkila approved a series of proclamations. The first being a proclamation to make Norman a Purple Heart city, which is an official expression of gratitude towards wounded and fallen veterans.
Heikkila then declared the month of Sept. 2023 as suicide prevention and recovery month and Sept. 19, 2023 as National Voter Registration day.
Representatives of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services were photographed with Heikkila and advertised the 988 mental health line.