Mullin, Shannon enter Republican runoff for Sen. Jim Inhofe's open Senate seat

The Republican primary election will go into a runoff, in which Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon will compete for the party's nomination for Sen. Jim Inhofe's seat in the U.S. Senate. The winner will face Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and independent Ray Woods in the November general election.
Shannon is anti-abortion, stating that he believes life starts at conception. He advocates for "defending" the police and increasing border security. He also campaigns on the idea of enforcing current gun laws instead of establishing new ones, according to his campaign website.
Oklahoma GOP U.S. Representative Mullin announced in February he would give up his seat in the House in order to run for the open Senate seat.
Mullin’s campaign focuses on protecting the Second Amendment, finishing the wall on the U.S. southern border and keeping transgender women out of female athletics. Mullin boasts his lifetime membership in the National Rifle Association and is “100%” anti-abortion.
Mullin defeated former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon, Oklahoma Sen. Nathan Dahm and former Chief of Staff to Inhofe Luke Holland for the Republican nomination.
Shannon received 17.07 percent of the vote, and Mullin had 44.52 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results.
Horn decided to step down from the U.S. House to run for Inhofe’s seat, and she was the first Democratic woman to represent Oklahoma in Congress. Horn was the only Democrat running for this seat, therefore her primary was canceled.
Horn’s campaign focused on common-sense gun control reform that still protects the Second Amendment rights of “law abiding gun owners.” She also supports abortion rights and was against the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Murphy was the only Libertarian running in this election, so his primary was canceled. This candidate does not have a campaign website or social media.
Woods was the only independent running for Inhofe’s open seat, and he previously ran in 2014 against Inhofe for the U.S. Senate. Woods does not have a campaign website or social media.
The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.
