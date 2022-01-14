 Skip to main content
Mayor Breea Clark tests positive for COVID-19 while in Costa Rica during OU study abroad trip

  • Updated
Breea Clark

Norman Mayor Breea Clark announced her reelection campaign in a YouTube video April 8. 

 Screenshot by Marien Lopez-Medina/The Daily

Mayor Breea Clark has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be in quarantine for ten days in Costa Rica, where she traveled to teach a study abroad class through the JCPenny Leadership Program at OU, according to a video posted to her Facebook page Friday. 

In the video Clark said that she doesn't have any symptoms and feels "fine" due to her vaccination status. 

"While this situation is certainly not ideal, it's also not insurmountable. So get vaccinated, get boosted and wear your masks," Clark said. 

The Jan. 18 city council meeting will be led by Mayor Pro-Tem and Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman. Clark said that she requested all hosts of the upcoming candidate forums to switch to a virtual format so she could still participate safely. 

Clark said she would host Q&A sessions on social media platforms during her quarantine to continue campaigning. 

