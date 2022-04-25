 Skip to main content
Jury trial for former OU student charged with 2 felony counts of assault, battery begins Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Cleveland County Courthouse front

The Cleveland County Courthouse on Feb. 17, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The jury trial for Gage Ford, a former OU student charged with two felony counts of assault and battery by means of force likely to produce death against Ally and Steele Stephens, began Monday, according to the Cleveland County Clerk’s office. 

Ford was accused of repeatedly abusing his girlfriend, Ally, when he was allegedly trying to kill her then-unborn baby, Steele. Ally was checked into the hospital Oct. 17, 2020, with severe injuries after the incident. Ford turned himself in Oct. 23, 2020, as U.S. Marshal’s were searching for him.

Ford was initially held with a bond of $250,000, but it was raised to $350,000 July 2021. The district attorney’s officer requested he be detained without bond pending trial or the bond be doubled to $500,000.

After the incident occurred in October 2020, many OU student organizations released statements supporting Ally and denouncing domestic violence. Her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega, started a Gofundme that raised $65,265 on 1,800 donations.

