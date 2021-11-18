Julius Jones clemency: Protests at state Capitol, Norman high schools transform into celebrations

Chants of “free Julius” and “no more killing” filled the state Capitol rotunda outside of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office Thursday as Julius Jones supporters urged Stitt to grant Jones clemency.
This was the fourth day of protests within the capitol as Julius Jones’ supporters awaited Stitt’s decision following the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommendation to commute Julius Jones’ death sentence to life with the possibility of parole Nov. 1.
Jones was scheduled to be executed Thursday at 4 p.m., and Stitt announced his decision to commute Jones’s sentence to life without the possibility of parole at 12:09 p.m. Thursday.
Protests sprung up across the state in solidarity with Jones before Stitt’s decision was finalized, including two high school walkouts in Norman Thursday morning.
Oklahoma State Capitol
The Oklahoma State Capitol protest began with a prayer led by two Justice for Julius organizers and continued with chants of “no justice, no peace” and “Stitt.”
“Free Julius” chants have begun to break out. Followed by chants of “no justice no peace.” pic.twitter.com/VBkFLkhqD2— Jonathan Kyncl (@jdkyn) November 18, 2021
During the protest, one speaker said “this is nothing but a modern-day lynching.”
Following the decision, the Capitol erupted in celebration with cheers of “God is good” and chants of “I believe that we will win.”
“It was a moment of elation for all,” Michael Washington, one of the supporters in attendance, said. “It was all a tense moment and then everybody began to relax in a jovial type of way, because we know now that we no longer had to complain and say, ‘Hey, yeah, let him go free.’ We now have to say, ‘Wow, when are you going let him out now?’”
State Representative Jacob Rosecrants (D-Norman) said he has been praying for this decision to be made, but he wished for a faster response from Stitt.
“I'm proud of Governor Stitt for making this decision, I honestly wish it didn't take this long,” Rosecrants said. “It's not exactly what everybody has been asking for. I mean life without parole, maybe that can be looked at again. But life is the key, and so there is life today. And after meeting Madeline (Davis-Jones) recently, these last few days, I'm just more than anything overjoyed for her, because her son's still alive.”
Rosecrants said, when he met with Davis-Jones on Tuesday, he could see the turmoil in her eyes, but she was still “so strong and so powerful.”
Johnnie Savory — a man who was wrongfully convicted of a double homicide of his best friend and his best friend’s sister in 1977 and had faced the death penalty twice due to the conviction — said he knows how hard this process can be for families. Savory said “it ain’t ever over, unless you give up,” during a speech to the crowd.
“(Jones-Davis) can finally take a sigh of relief, I can't imagine what it was like for her, because I know what it was like for my own dad, and my sisters and family members. They couldn't deal with it,” Savory said. “They got relieved today. She can go see her son today because she doesn’t have to see him on death row anymore. Now our next job is to bring him home.”
Savory also said he understands the thought that someone is going to take your life, he said “I felt like I was stepping into something that just wasn't real.”
“I learned the power of love to overcome my situation more than anything. … Love is not weak,” Savory said. “It's a really powerful spirit, and seeing these wonderful people here today — Black, white, Asian — it’s just overwhelming. And then we get the victory this day. Can’t ask for anything better.”
Norman High School
Around 300 Norman High School students walked out the school building’s front entrance around 11 a.m. in support of Stitt accepting the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board’s clemency recommendation for Jones, chanting “Justice for Julius” along the way.
In a line, the students marched down the sidewalk and turned left on Pickard Avenue, circling together in the center of the school’s football field. There, students chanted “Free Julius Jones” before taking a knee and holding a moment of silence.
Students are chanting “Free Julius Jones” pic.twitter.com/OmjYS3KvgM— Peggy (@pegdodd) November 18, 2021
Following the rally at the field, students marched back up Pickard Avenue in silence, lining up along the sidewalk looking toward West Main Street holding signs that read “#JuliusJones” and “Enough is enough.” One student held a peace sign in the air as they marched, while others left their fists in the air.
Students chanted in support of Black Lives Matter, saying “Get him out the cell” and “F--k you Stitt.” Gov. Stitt is an alumni of Norman High School who graduated before attending Oklahoma State University in 1991.
Once again taking a knee, the crowd shouted “No Justice, No Peace” as cars passed down West Main Street, with some honking in support of the students.
Students have kneeled in front of their building, facing Main Street. pic.twitter.com/1gYYul2hJT— Peggy (@pegdodd) November 18, 2021
OU Gender and Equality Center Director Erin Simpson thanked students in a tweet for walking out and showing support for Jones.
I am very much looking forward to reading the full list of school walkouts. The kids are alright and frankly our only hope.— Erin Simpson 🏳️🌈 (@ErinSimp) November 18, 2021
Executive Director of Communications and Public Relations for Norman Public Schools Wes Moody released a statement saying the district aimed to make the protest safe with staff members present to watch students as they marched.
“While this was not a school sponsored or sanctioned activity, we of course worked to ensure that adequate supervision was in place and a safe environment was maintained for all students,” the statement read.
The NPD were also present during the march. They blocked off access to Pickard Avenue with a police car and kept cars away from the group of students. Staff members did not intervene with the crowd’s chants, but at points ushered the group farther from the street.
Following the announcement that Stitt had granted clemency to Jones, students cheered. After about an hour-long protest, many began to leave the demonstration, heading to lunch before returning to class.
Students cheer at the news of clemency for Julius Jones. pic.twitter.com/VJu1gFeiKA— Peggy (@pegdodd) November 18, 2021
As most of the crowd dispersed, one student held a sign that read “Stop Killing Our People” backwards, leaving it facing towards West Main Street, while others continued shouting “Justice for Julius Jones.”
Norman North High School
Norman North High School students marched outside of their high school’s entrance shouting chants like “Set him free!” in solidarity with Jones before Stitt’s decision to commute his sentence.
The walk-out began around 11:35 a.m. on Stubbeman Avenue as an estimated 200 students chanted, “No justice. No peace.” A line of students covered every inch of the sidewalk and carried signs with statements like, “Julius was robbed of a fair trial” and “Black Lives Matter.”
Students marched past the Norman Police Department vehicle posted in front of the school’s entrance and behind the school where they chanted “What’s his name? Julius Jones!”
Few Norman Norman High School faculty monitored the protests, though there was no intervention. The students briefly chanted “F--k Stitt.”
Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin (D-Norman) thanked Oklahoma youth for participating in protests and walkouts.
Thank you to all the young folks who walked out of school, came to the Capitol, engaged in the process. Your voices matter and you made a difference! Keep it up 💚— Emily Virgin (@EmilyVirginOK) November 18, 2021
Once they circled back to the front of the school, the students sat on the sidewalk in silence. They held their signs and fists in the air as the cars drove slowly past.
One student stood before the crowd sitting on the ground and expressed her gratitude for students’ efforts during the walk-out.
“You cannot make a change unless you do something about it,” the student said. “So, thank you, every single one of you, for standing for what you believe in.”
After the speech, students stood up and repeatedly chanted, “Set him free!” They then lined up across the front of the school facing the street and shouted, “Justice for Julius!” An NPD officer stood in the street and halted traffic.
Soon after, students abandoned their place on the sidewalk and crowded Stubbeman Ave., inhibiting all traffic as police vehicles blocked the street. The crowd shouted “Say his name! Julius Jones!”
they’re crossing the street now pic.twitter.com/4vaE1xHtub— alexia ♋︎ (@alexiaaston) November 18, 2021
At around 12:13 p.m., four minutes after Gov. Stitt issued Executive Order 2021-25, a Norman North High School faculty member informed students of Stitt’s decision, prompting a joyous celebration throughout the crowd.
here’s the celebration outside Norman North https://t.co/idEushGNsI pic.twitter.com/zFZOBe9AkV— alexia ♋︎ (@alexiaaston) November 18, 2021
